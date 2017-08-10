Amazon enlists Hunter for retail business marcomms

Its responsibilities include marcomms for hardlines and consumable products sold by Amazon, services such as AmazonFresh, and voice shopping.

SEATTLE: Amazon has brought on Hunter Public Relations for PR and marcomms services for its U.S. retail business.

Hunter is supporting the Amazon retail communications team on integrated PR plans that promote the company’s customer experiences and drive awareness of product and service offerings in the U.S. Its responsibilities include hardlines and consumable products sold by Amazon, services such as AmazonFresh, customer experiences including voice shopping, Prime membership and benefit value, and holiday initiatives. Hunter partner Gigi Russo is leading account work.

Weber Shandwick was the incumbent on the account.

"[Weber] continues to work with Amazon in a number of capacities," a representative from the firm said via email.

Not included in Hunter’s responsibilities are movies, music, books, Kindle E-readers and content, Amazon Fashion (which includes clothing, shoes, and accessories), Amazon Devices, Handmade at Amazon, and Amazon Home Services. Financial details about the account were not disclosed.

An Amazon representative confirmed the relationship, but declined to provide additional comment. Hunter PR reps declined to comment. Amazon began working with Hunter in May.

In the second quarter, Amazon posted $37.96 billion in revenue, beating analysts’ expectations. Its sales were up 25% year-over-year, but it missed expectations on profit. Amazon said in June that it is planning to buy grocery retailer Whole Foods for $13.4 billion.