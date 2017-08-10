A day at work with Makovsky's Rob Schachter

Rob Schachter is Makovsky's EVP and deputy head of healthcare. He joined the communications firm in July. He is a former MD at Lazar Partners and former EVP at Ruder Finn.

What's your morning ritual?

I drink green tea every morning while reviewing Informa's Scrip and Pink Sheet, FirstWord Pharma, and the healthcare trades. After that, I peruse The New York Times' headlines.

How did you get into the industry?

My initial interest was politics, and I worked for a congressman for two years who then retired from the House of Representatives. I decided then that I didn't want to hinge my career on a particular person. So I pursued my MBA and found I was most interested in how companies interact with their stakeholders. My first position in public relations was working with healthcare clients, and I loved it, particularly the science aspects. It allowed me the opportunity to be challenged in a new compelling space.

What is the best part of your job?

It's two-fold: Helping all the individual staffers on my team succeed professionally and reach greater heights, and providing honest, transparent counsel to clients drawing from my years of experience.

What is your greatest professional challenge?

A key challenge clients face is how to get an appropriate share of voice, and how to ensure accurate brand and unbranded messaging come through. This is the most fun part of our job, as it requires significant depth in a category or sector, as well as creativity. In addition, more of our work now is about establishing integrated communications frameworks for organizations, as well as employee engagement. It's great fun because it always requires new thinking that is customized for each client.

What is the best career advice you've received?

A mentor advised me to always keep learning and "you can only grow if you keep yourself outside of your comfort zone."

What do you when you feel uninspired?

I leave the office for a short walk to clear my head and come back renewed.

What is the last thing that inspired you?

Working with a leading medical technology company to educate medical professionals about expanding the use of existing monitoring technologies in different care settings to improve outcomes and potentially save more lives.

What industry event are you most looking forward to?

The annual meetings for the American Hospital Association and the American College of Cardiology.

What are some health gadgets or apps you're currently using?

I'm using the FollowMyHealth mobile app.

What are you reading?

I'm reading "John Adams," a biography, by David McCullough.

This article first appeared on mmm-online.com.