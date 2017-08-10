Text100 wins Rolls-Royce in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: Rolls-Royce said Thursday that it has appointed Text100 as its communications agency across Southeast Asia.

Following a competitive pitch, Text100 was selected to handle the engineering company’s integrated communications strategy throughout the region, with a particular focus on digital and social media. The agency will implement a multichannel approach and seek to grow Rolls-Royce’s audience through content marketing, PR, and storytelling.

The company has operations spanning Southeast Asia, with its regional hub based in Singapore.

"Rolls-Royce has some truly inspiring stories to tell, and we’re really excited to have the opportunity to lead on the creative strategy and execution of this program for such a prestigious brand," said Marc Ha, SVP and MD of Text100 Singapore.

Erin Atan, Rolls-Royce communications director for APAC, the Middle East, and Turkey, said the brand wants to sharpen its b-to-b storytelling, and develop its owned, earned, and paid media strategies in Southeast Asia, which pointed the company to Text100.

The company makes a range of products for aerospace and marine applications, notably commercial jet engines, and is not related to the automobile brand, which is owned by BMW.

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.