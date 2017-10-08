Breakfast Briefing, 8.10.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Thursday

On tap for Thursday: a day of seconds. Snap's second earnings report, and the world's most powerful brand gets its second CEO this year.

What to watch today: Snap’s second earnings report. The parent of Snapchat is looking for a comeback story when it releases its second-quarter earnings after the markets close on Thursday. The company’s stock is down more than 40% since since it released its disappointing Q1 numbers, its first earnings statement as a public company. Making matters more difficult for Snap is Facebook’s move this week to revamp its Watch tab, putting it in better position to challenge YouTube and Snapchat in video.

Lego has named its second CEO in eight months. The toy brand has appointed Niels Christiansen, former head of thermostat-maker Danfoss, to its top job, replacing Bali Padda, who was named interim chief in January, according to the Associated Press. Lego was named the most powerful brand in the world by Forbes in February.

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling has started legal action against journalist Yashar Ali. Bolling has initiated a lawsuit against Ali, a freelancer for HuffPost, who reported that Bolling sent lewd messages to female Fox News colleagues. Bolling, who is seeking $50 million in damages, was suspended by Fox News the next day. Both Ali and HuffPost’s editor tweeted Wednesday night that they are standing by the story.

The White House is having a lot of trouble finding Anthony Scaramucci’s replacement as communications director. One holdup, according to the Washington Examiner, is that candidates have not been reassured they’ll be allowed to bring in their own staff. The report floats Republican operative Scott Reed and Trump aide Stephen Miller as possible replacements.

Meanwhile, Scaramucci is embarking on a goodbye press tour of sorts. The short-lived White House communications director is set to appear on This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert the following night. "This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready!" Colbert tweeted Wednesday night. Scaramucci also spent part of Wednesday night tweeting flawed analogies about The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza.