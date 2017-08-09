Cision sees 1.8% organic revenue growth in Q2

Added 49 minutes ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

The company recently started a search for a new PR AOR as it adjusts to its newly public status.

News
Kevin Akeroyd
Kevin Akeroyd

CHICAGO: Cision recorded organic revenue growth of 1.8%, adjusting for the effect of foreign currency exchange and declines in non-PR revenue, in its first quarter as a public company.

The PR services company reported revenue of $157.1 million in Q2, a year-over-year increase of 73%.

During the second quarter of last year, Cision reported revenue of about $90.8 million.

Cision went public in late June after a merger with blank check company Capitol Acquisition Group III.

Cision had operating income of $10.4 million during this year’s second quarter, an increase of $24.2 million over last year’s operating loss of $13.8 million.

The lion’s share of business came from the Americas ($119.7 million) during the second quarter, representing an 87% year-over-year increase. Cision generated $31.3 million in revenue in EMEA (a 20% increase over last year’s $26 million) and $6.1 million from APAC (a 663% year-over-year increase over last year’s $0.8 million).

Kevin Akeroyd, Cision’s CEO, highlighted the company’s "improved organic revenue growth and continued margin expansion" in a statement.

Since taking a private equity investment from GTCR, Cision has rolled out a series of new offerings while acquiring other marketing and comms service vendors.

Since finalizing its acquisition of PR Newswire in July 2016, Cision has grown cross-sell bookings in the U.S. to $9.3 million total, and $2.1 million during Q2.

Cision has snapped up numerous companies in recent years, such as L’Argus de la Presse in June and Bulletin Intelligence in March, with a view to establishing a complete suite of services for PR pros. Bulletin recorded cross-sell bookings in the U.S. of $0.8 million in Q2.

Cision had an average of 36,100 subscription customers, with an average annualized revenue per customer of $10,300 in Q2. About 33,200 customers purchased Cision services on a transaction basis, bringing in about $1,560 revenue per customer on average.

Cision has assets exceeding $2.1 billion, and projects yearly revenue of $636 million to $640 million.

Earlier this week, Cision said it completed its debt refinancing transaction, which "reduced its annual cash interest expense by approximately $60 million" and "provide(s) increased operational flexibility."

Recently, Cision started its search for a new AOR, splitting with Geben Communications, the incumbent of three years.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now