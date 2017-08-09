Facebook hires LinkedIn comms exec Fenot Tekle

Facebook announced its second-quarter earnings at the last month, in which it beat expectations.

MENLO PARK, CA: Facebook has hired LinkedIn veteran Fenot Tekle as director of corporate communications.

Tekle oversaw corporate comms for b-to-b efforts at LinkedIn, including the Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, and Sales Solutions business units, according to her LinkedIn account. She also led a team managing integrated communications and marketing initiatives and assisted with earnings, mergers and acquisitions, and crisis comms.

Previously, she was a senior manager of PR at Netflix for seven years and manager of PR at AMC Networks.

A Facebook representative didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

Last month, Facebook launched its first global b-to-b ad campaign targeting marketers, called Discover Growth. The company beat analyst expectations with its second-quarter earnings, posting $9.3 billion in revenue in the period.