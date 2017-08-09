Facebook hires LinkedIn comms exec Fenot Tekle

Added 1 hour ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

Facebook announced its second-quarter earnings at the last month, in which it beat expectations.

News

MENLO PARK, CA: Facebook has hired LinkedIn veteran Fenot Tekle as director of corporate communications.

Tekle oversaw corporate comms for b-to-b efforts at LinkedIn, including the Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, and Sales Solutions business units, according to her LinkedIn account. She also led a team managing integrated communications and marketing initiatives and assisted with earnings, mergers and acquisitions, and crisis comms.

Previously, she was a senior manager of PR at Netflix for seven years and manager of PR at AMC Networks.

A Facebook representative didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

Last month, Facebook launched its first global b-to-b ad campaign targeting marketers, called Discover Growth. The company beat analyst expectations with its second-quarter earnings, posting $9.3 billion in revenue in the period.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now