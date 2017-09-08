Breakfast Briefing, 8.9.2017: 5 stories for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

One of the world’s largest airlines is taking another look at its PR agency relationships. Etihad Airways is reviewing its agency relationships around the world as part of a strategic business review. The carrier has terminated its relationship with Ketchum in the U.S., according to PRWeek UK. Four Communications has the airline’s global consumer account.

Procter & Gamble’s global ad spend has hit an 11-year low after digital cuts. The CPG giant’s annual ad expenditure dropped 1.7% to $7.1 billion as of June, its lowest point since 2006, according to Campaign. P&G trimmed $140 million from its marketing budget between April and June due to concerns about online brand safety and fraud, according to the report.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has penned an op-ed for Fortune about the firestorm facing Google over a former employee’s anti-diversity memo. She defended the YouTube parent company’s decision to fire engineer James Damore, saying, "Every day, companies take action against employees who make unlawful statements about coworkers or create hostile work environments." Tech PR veterans reached by PRWeek also praised Google’s strong reaction. More: Why Google’s diversity initiatives have fallen flat, via Axios.

Politicians, historians, and language experts are parsing President Donald Trump’s "fire and fury" comments about North Korea. Experts told The New York Times the strong language has little precedent in American history, while legislators from both parties were critical of the president’s choice of words, according to CNN. More in politics: The former Hiltzik Strategies staffer who has become the most trusted comms hand of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in the White House, via BuzzFeed. And: Trump Nation’s secret Twitter weapon, via Politico.

A well-known New York City communications operator is setting up her own shop. Chris Taylor, who has worked for magnates Michael Bloomberg at Bloomberg LP and Ronald Perelman at MacAndrews & Forbes, is launching her own agency, according to the New York Post. She hasn’t yet picked a name for the firm, according to the report.