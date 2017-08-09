Unilever deodorant brand Rexona hires MullenLowe to roll out global PR campaign

Unilever has picked MullenLowe Group to handle global PR for its Rexona brand of deodorant products - the first major win for the PR division of the group since its acquisition of UK firm Salt.

The PRWeek UK Top 150-listed agency Salt had collaborated with creative group MullenLowe for the past decade on mutual clients, and was then acquired for an undisclosed sum last month.

MullenLowe PR will support Rexona in the US, and MullenLowe Salt will handle international duties. Fellow Interpublic Group-owned PR firm Weber Shandwick's US PR contract with Rexona is not affected.

MullenLowe's brief will see a creative campaign rolled out across different international markets on a staggered basis over the next three years.

Alex Leikikh, MullenLowe Group's global CEO, said: "Rexona is a brand with ambitions to drive positive change. Our PR team helps brands penetrate into cultural conversations with content that drives affinity, loyalty and action. This is a perfect partnership of brand purpose and agency capability."

Salt had worked on other Unilever deodorant brands for several years, while MullenLowe PR in the US first worked with Unilever last year. Other MullenLowe PR clients have included low-cost airline JetBlue and greetings card firm American Greetings.

Rexona is one of 13 Unilever brands with sales of $1bn (£769m) for 2016, according to Unilever's latest annual report. Others include Hellmann's, Axe, Dove, Surf and Magnum.