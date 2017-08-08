Breakfast Briefing, 8.8.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Tuesday morning

Google has fired the engineer who wrote a memo dissing the company’s diversity efforts. James Damore has confirmed his dismissal to several media outlets and told Bloomberg he is considering legal action against his former employer. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who is returning early from a family vacation to deal with the crisis, wrote a memo to staff, saying, "To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK." Pichai and other executives are also planning a town hall to discuss the issue with employees on Thursday.

Who’s in the lead to replace the Mooch? White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and newly appointed Republican National Committee spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany are among the names who could be the next White House communications director, according to a horse race story from CNN. The job could also go to controversial figures such as aides Kellyanne Conway or Stephen Miller or a more conventional choice like Department of Homeland Security aide David Lapan, according to the report. Plus: Behind the scenes with Huckabee Sanders on her first few weeks on the job, via The New York Times.

How the government talks about climate change, but not in those words. The Department of Agriculture has told staff not to use the term "climate change" and instead talk about "weather extremes," according to memos obtained by The Guardian. Scientists from more than a dozen government agencies have penned a report awaiting approval by the Trump administration warning about the dire effects of climate change in the decades to come, according to a draft obtained by the Times. The report was leaked out of fear the Trump administration would move to quash it, according to New York magazine.

Wells Fargo’s business practices are again under the microscope. This bank is facing regulatory scrutiny for allegedly not refunding insurance money to people who paid off car loans ahead of schedule, according to the Times. A series of crises over the past two years has held back the bank from repairing its image at the same pace as other financial institutions, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.

Reality check: Travis Kalanick is not coming back to Uber as CEO. That’s according to a memo penned by company cofounder Garrett Camp on Monday, as reported by Recode. "It’s time for a new chapter and the right leader for our next phase of growth," Camp told employees, adding, "We are committed to hiring a new world class CEO to lead Uber." Venture capital firm and Uber investor Benchmark said on Twitter on Monday that it remains optimistic Uber will hit the $100 billion valuation mark in the next few years.