CKE vet Brad Haley hops over to IHOP for CMO role

Since 2004, Haley had been CMO of CKE Restaurants, which owns Carl's Jr. and Hardee's.

GLENDALE, CA: IHOP Restaurants has hired Brad Haley as SVP and CMO, effective August 14.

Haley will report directly to IHOP president Darren Rebelez. Haley and IHOP reps were not immediately available for comment.

Haley’s responsibilities will include driving IHOP’s marketing and culinary strategies, such as oversight of the brand’s core and promotional menus, leading the development of campaigns, and strengthening the brand’s position as the "all-day breakfast champion," according to a release.

Specifically, he will be focused on television, radio, and digital advertising; point-of-sale creative; social media; merchandising; and PR. Additionally, he is tasked with bringing a "sharp focus" to further developing on- and off-premise dining for IHOP.

The last person to hold the CMO role at IHOP was Kirk Thompson, who departed recently.

"It was my great privilege to be a part of IHOP's story for the last three years," Thompson told PRWeek via email. He did not disclose his next move.

Since 2004, Haley had been CMO of CKE Restaurants, which owns Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. Earlier this year, Carl’s Jr. moved away from the sexually charged hamburger commercials it was known for, and replaced them with a self-aware campaign that made fun of the former spots. The decision was made to appeal to a wider consumer base that cares more about food quality.

As CMO, Haley led all facets of CKE’s marketing efforts, including brand image and positioning, traditional and digital/social advertising and media, product development, merchandising, sales analysis, marketing research, pricing, restaurant design and décor, PR, and promotions, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As part of changes to its executive leadership team, CKE named Jeff Jenkins as its new CMO in June 2017.



Haley joined Hardee’s in September 2000 as EVP of marketing, assuming responsibility for the Carl’s Jr. brand as well in 2002. From 1992 to 1999, he served as corporate VP of marketing communications for Jack in the Box, aiding to orchestrate the chain’s turnaround following its 1993 E. coli crisis, which infected hundreds of people, killed four children, and left 178 other victims with permanent injuries including kidney and brain damage.

There are more than 1,700 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam, as well as Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and the Philippines, according to a release.

DeVries Global has been working with IHOP since February, a rep for the firm told PRWeek.