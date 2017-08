Fans who interact with the M&M's microsite can access the singer's new single, "Real Deal."

M&M’s, with help from singer Jessie J, is crowdsourcing a jingle for an upcoming commercial.

The candy brand created an animation featuring an exclusive preview of the singer’s new single, "Real Deal." The video encourages fans to go to bitesizebeats.com, an interactive microsite where they can mix the correct combination of instruments to gain access to Jessie J’s full track.

People can also concoct their own tunes on the microsite for a chance to be featured in a future ad.