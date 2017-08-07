Kayleigh McEnany joins RNC as spokesperson

Fresh off an appearance on "Trump Television" this weekend, McEnany was named the party's spokesperson on TV and radio on Monday.

WASHINGTON: The Republican National Committee has named former CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany as its spokesperson.

McEnany will serve as the RNC’s spokesperson on TV and radio, the organization said on Monday.

A vocal defender of President Donald Trump on CNN, McEnany announced her departure from the network on Saturday in a tweet.

While I have enjoyed my time at CNN, I will be moving to a new role. Stay tuned next week! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 5, 2017

The next day, she appeared on Trump’s official Facebook page in a video purporting to show "the news of the week from Trump Tower in New York."

McEnany has volunteered and interned for several Republican politicians and was an intern in the White House Office of Media Affairs in President George W. Bush’s administration. She also spent three years as a producer on Huckabee on Fox News Channel.

The RNC also said it plans to add a national and deputy national press secretary. In February, it appointed Ryan Mahoney as communications director, taking over the role from Sean Spicer, who served as chief strategist and communications director until he joined the Trump administration.

Spicer is set to depart the White House this month after stepping down as press secretary.