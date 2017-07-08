Breakfast Briefing, 8.7.2017: The stories PR pros need to know on Monday morning

Leading Monday morning's comms news cycle: Google quickly responded to an anti-diversity rant that went "internally viral" at the company this weekend.

Google executives scrambled to respond this weekend to an employee’s screed against diversity initiatives at the company. The missive argued that men are more likely to be employed as engineers because of biological differences between the two sexes, according to Motherboard, which first reported on the manifesto. Danielle Brown, Google’s recently hired VP of diversity, integrity, and governance, wrote a memo to the company’s staff defending its effort in "building an open, inclusive environment."

Here’s how the story is playing around the web. Fortune: Dueling Google memos reveal a company struggling with culture change; Quartz: The real problem with that Google employee’s viral anti-diversity memo is bigger than Silicon Valley; The Verge: Not all Google employees disagree with anti-diversity polemic.

Speaking of Silicon Valley’s struggles with diversity, the horse race for the CEO job at Uber is reportedly down to three people, all white men, according to The Washington Post. CEO-on-leave Travis Kalanick has reportedly asked early employees and other influential Uber staffers if they would support him in a shareholder battle, according to The Information. Meanwhile, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has expressed interest in investing in Uber, or competitor Lyft.

Former CNN pundit Kayleigh McEnany reappeared on Sunday to front a "real news" program on President Donald Trump’s Facebook page touting the Trump administration’s accomplishments. The segment has drawn unfavorable comparisons to state-run media networks in countries with authoritarian regimes.

Wow. Feels eerily like so many state-owned channels I've watched in other countries https://t.co/dqsLEfuLj8 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 6, 2017

Influential White House aide Stephen Miller is under consideration for the role of White House communications director, according to Axios, which concedes he’s a longshot. Miller was back in the spotlight last week for sparring with CNN’s Jim Acosta over immigration policy.