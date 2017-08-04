Cision looks for new AOR with international footprint

Added 1 hour ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

The marketing services company is splitting with its AOR of three years, Geben Communications.

News

NEW YORK: Cision has begun a search for a new PR AOR with international scope after splitting with its AOR of three years, Geben Communications.

Cision CMO Chris Lynch said in a statement that the company is expanding into new international markets and searching for a firm capable of meeting its demand.

"Our own PR and communications function must be able to scale to those markets and their individualized needs," he said.

Geben has a footprint in Columbus, Ohio, and Chicago.

"While I’d put our U.S.-based PR up against any agency, we aren’t interested in expanding globally," said Heather Whaling, president and founder of Geben, in a statement. "Knowing Cision’s interest in aggressive international expansion, this seemed like the right time for us to go in different directions."

Geben started working with Cision during its merger with Vocus in 2014, which was engineered by private equity firm GTCR. Since then, Cision has acquired seven companies and went public June 30 after a merger with blank check company Capitol Acquisition Group III.

