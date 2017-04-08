The PR Week 8.4.2017: W2O Group's Jim Weiss

PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Jim Weiss, CEO of W2O Group.

Jim Weiss, CEO of W2O Group, sits with PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch to discuss this year’s 40 under 40, AI and machine learning, W2O Group’s growth, and the general state of the communications industry right now.

