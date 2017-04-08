Breakfast Briefing, 8.4.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Friday morning

Added 2 hours ago by Frank Washkuch

Embattled Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has turned to Teneo for help as he tries to elbow his way back into the ride-hailing company's top job.

News

Travis Kalanick is getting tips from an outside firm on how to be a better executive. The embattled Uber CEO-in-exile has hired Teneo to improve his own profile, according to Recode. In the latest bit of negative press about Uber, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the company knowingly leased unsafe cars to drivers in Singapore.

What President Trump is tweeting about this morning: Toyota and Mazda have announced plans for a $1.6 billion joint plant in the U.S. that could add as many as 4,000 jobs. Toyota announced it will make Corollas there after nixing earlier plans to assemble the model in Mexico, according to the Los Angeles Times. Economists also expect the July jobs report, set for release on Friday morning, to be a good one, predicting the unemployment rate will dip to 4.3% with 180,000 jobs created.

Trump was holding court at a rally in West Virginia last night, shortly after news broke that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in his RussiaGate investigation. Trump stayed on message for most of the speech, railing against the inquiry as a "total fabrication."

Bad news for fans of reality TV, politics, and bad dancing: Sean Spicer will not be appearing on Dancing with the Stars, according to TMZ. Sources told the website, the former top Trump spokesman believes he’ll have an "overwhelming number of commitments this fall."

Good news if you’re trying to avoid procrastination before the weekend: Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has decided not to address the American people today via the web, tweeting that he’s focusing on "family and work in the private sector" instead. He's also being trolled by food chains on both sides of the Atlantic. One Irish sandwich line is claiming on warning labels that its products "will last longer than a White House employee" - fact check: don't put it to the test - while a Western Pennsylvania chain is offering a combo meal called "The Mooch."

