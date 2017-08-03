How to win a PRWeek Award (and other tips from past judges)

A panel of former judges gathered on Thursday morning in New York at the PRWeek Uncovered event.

NEW YORK: PRWeek Awards 2018 chair of judges Colin McConnell had some words of encouragement for any on-the-fence nominators at the PRWeek Uncovered event on Thursday morning.

"Winning a PRWeek Award matters a great deal, particularly now," said the SVP and chief brand officer at Prudential Financial. "The PR industry itself needs a little PR."

A panel of jurors from years prior discussed the importance of tailoring a message to drive progress, profitability, and growth. The group included Carmichael Lynch Relate president Julie Batliner; Paul Gennaro, SVP and chief communications officer at Voya; Ray Kerins, SVP and head of communications and government relations at Bayer; IPR president Tina McCorkindale; and MWWPR president Bret Werner.

Panelists also emphasized the importance of a winning entry. McCorkindale encouraged entrants to include "the bookends of a campaign: a strong primary and secondary research component, as well as an evaluation" so jurors can fully understand its objectives and accomplishments.

Others strongly advised entrants to use video, which gives jurors a more holistic view of a campaign.

"We’re only going off what we’re reading; video fills the gaps," said Kerins.

Another tip: deeper insights and analytics are also important.

"Show me why you went there and how it influenced the objective," said Werner.

