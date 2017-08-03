Sweet deal: See's Candies selects Allison+Partners as PR AOR

The firm is focused on driving conversation for See's Candies this holiday season.

SAN FRANCISCO: See’s Candies has picked Allison+Partners as its PR AOR, following a competitive review.

Allison+Partners is working to drive conversation and product consideration for See’s Candies this holiday season. The firm will support See’s Candies’ brand, product, retail, and business communications and consumer campaigns. The agency is responsible for strategic communications planning, creative campaign strategy and execution, national and local media relations, and event and retail support.

Allison+Partners’ San Francisco and Los Angeles teams will work on the account, led by Meghan Curtis, SVP in the San Francisco office. The firm’s other Bay Area-based consumer clients include Driscoll’s, Impossible Foods, and Velv Wine.

Since winning the account, the firm has worked with See’s on an announcement and tailored media outreach to begin to tell its "retail success story" for 2017.

"Only a few days in, they immediately opened new doors for us with national and regional reporters and we’ve been really pleased with the coverage results," said Jensen DeWees, See’s Candies’ marketing director. "They’ll also be supporting our holiday push, as See’s Candies is an iconic gift, and we’re excited to tell more people about all we have to offer during the holidays."

See’s picked the firm last month. Three firms pitched for the business in an RFP process that began in late March. The company previously worked with Access Brand Communications, formerly known as Access Emanate. Budget information was not disclosed.

See’s brought on a new agency to communicate its experience and tradition to consumers. The brand was also seeking a San Francisco-based team with retail and consumer strengths.

DeWees explained that Allison was "passionate" about the brand’s story and its history.

Allison+Partners chief creative officer Lisa Rosenberg added that emphasizing the quality of See’s products and the hospitality experience of its stores will be the "pillars" of its communications.

"We will be differentiating them in the retail chocolate space," she said. "They are a beloved brand, particularly in California, where they were founded."

See’s is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 200 U.S. retail shops and an online store. The brand was established in 1921.

