Snap signs up measurement partners to help marketers justify spend

Snap made its debut on the stock market in March, and since then the tech company has been fighting to prove its value to marketers and shareholders.

After an optimistic first day of trading, events have taken a less positive turn. In May, Snap's shares took a dive after the company reported a $2.2 billion net loss in its first earnings report as a public company.

The MMM partner program is aimed at helping marketers justify their spend on Snapchat. These partnerships bring the measurement solutions available on Snapchat up to 15, including Moat, Oracle Data Cloud, Millward Brown, Innovid, Sizmek, and Doubleclick.

In a statement published on its website, Snap wrote: "We’re encouraging transparency across platforms by partnering with Moat on a viewability score."

It continued: "This is why in the last quarter, 55 cents of every dollar spent had third-party measurement attached to it."

Snap has also improved its location measurement offering Snap to Store, which shows advertisers what types of Snapchatters (by lifestyle category) visit their stores.

Return on advertising spend (ROAS)

Snapchat also shared some of the results of research by its new measurement partners.

According to Neustar, Snapchat's average ROAS for a movie-release campaign is $14.33, which it claims is more than five times the industry average. The platform also drove an average ROAS of $4.76 for carbonated soft-drink campaigns, which is more than five times the category average. In nine campaigns measured by Placed, Snapchat drove an average ROAS of $10.76 for restaurants, which is nearly three times the category average.

Online to offline sales

Analysis by Oracle Data Cloud and Nielsen Catalina shows that 83% of 59 offline sales campaigns on Snapchat drove a sales lift. In seven retail campaigns measured by Nielsen Buyer Insights, the average sales lift (in total spend per household) driven by Snapchat was 7%. In 20 restaurant, retail, and movie-release campaigns measured by Placed, the average visitation lift was 9.5%.

