Breakfast Briefing, 7.3.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Thursday morning

This certainly won’t quiet speculation that Mark Zuckerberg is planning a run for office. The Facebook CEO has hired top Democratic pollster Joel Benenson and his firm, Benenson Strategy Group, to consult for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, according to Politico. Benenson, also worldwide vice chair at Burson-Marsteller, was an adviser to President Barack Obama and chief strategist for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

The Mooch’s (very expensive) 15 minutes of fame are far from over. Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is planning to address the nation on Friday via an online event streamed on various platforms to talk with the president’s base, according to CNN. Scaramucci’s strategy document for White House staff was also posted by right-wing provocateur Mike Cernovich on Thursday. Among the guidelines Scaramucci should have re-read before calling The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza: "No more threats about leaking and internal game playing. Anyone who takes actions that do not serve the president will be dismissed."

The president is decrying a new media target as "fake news:" Golf.com. Specifically, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday night that he never said the White House was "a dump," as was reported by the website. The site has posted a story and podcast on how the story and eye-catching quote happened.

Facebook is trying to eliminate (actual) fake news by overwhelming readers with real stories. The social network will begin to publish several legitimate story links around fake news posts, with the goal of giving users more options and drowning out fake news headlines, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Porta Communications has agreed to sell a 19% stake to Italian PR firm SEC for nearly $4 million. The two firms have also pledged to work together on business opportunities as well as a debut-restructuring plan, according to PRWeek UK.