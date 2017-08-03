FTI ups John Waples to EMEA vice chairman

John Waples, UK head of strategic communications at FTI Consulting, has been given an expanded role, taking the new position of vice-chairman for EMEA.

His role is part of a new executive leadership team headed by Kevin Hewitt, chairman of FTI Consulting EMEA. Also on the team are senior MDs Deborah Scott (London), Julia Harrison (Brussels) and Lutz Golsch (Frankfurt), along with executives from the economic, financial, operational and technology consultancy businesses.

Waples’ remit will include building an advisory board to develop FTI’s commercial relationships across EMEA and support its strategic activities, the company said. He will maintain his existing UK role.

Hewitt said: "These are exciting times for our business and I am very pleased that John will be taking on the newly created role of EMEA vice-chairman. We are uniquely positioned to help clients manage the continued political and regulatory uncertainty across the region, and his wealth of experience and insight will be critical as we support our clients with the best possible advice and build the business in the coming years."



The news follows a number of senior people moves at FTI’s strategic comms arm. Last month PRWeek reported the departure of London-based senior MD Jon Aarons, as the wider business reduced its global workforce by four per cent last quarter.

Paul Marriott and John Hobday, leaders in the strategic comms business' Asia-Pacific and Gulf regions, recently handed in their notice. Gareth Wynn, a senior MD who led the unit's energy business from London, also left in June.

Meanwhile, last month FTI announced the appointment of senior MD Juan Rivera to lead a new communications practice across Spain.

Revenue in the strategic comms division fell 7.4 per cent in the second quarter. The firm said the revenue drop was attributable to a decline in project-based revenues in North America.