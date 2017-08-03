Edelman veteran Mary Corcoran named president of W2O's Twist Mktg

Corcoran spent more than a decade at Edelman, most recently as COO of its New York office.

SAN FRANCISCO: W2O Group has named former Edelman New York COO Mary Corcoran as president of its subsidiary Twist.

Corcoran will be responsible for leading the Twist business, particularly focusing on growth, analytics, and expanding its marketing and comms work into verticals like tech. She’s taking over the role from Annalise Coady, who has been Twist president since 2015 and will continue at the firm in her other role as president of W2O EMEA.

"W2O has strong base in analytics," Corcoran said. "From my point of view, agencies that are going to win are the ones that can prove dollar for dollar ROI as it relates to business results for programs, so I’m interested in driving digital integrated marketing married with the analytic rigor that W2O has."

Corcoran started at the firm on Monday and reports to W2O chief client service officer Jennifer Gottlieb. She will be based in New York. Corcoran departed Edelman on July 21.

"I’ve been watching W2O and in the last few years it made smart bets in the marketplace, particularly in analytics," Corcoran said. "I've always been an entrepreneur at heart. I love building things and being in a fast moving innovative environment. When I first met [W2O CEO Jim Weiss] and other leaders at W2O, I knew we had kindred spirits."

Corcoran spent more than a decade at Edelman, first as EVP and general manager of digital west in San Francisco, before making the move to serve as COO of its New York office in 2014. Prior to Edelman, she worked at online fundraising and advertising firm Donordigital and progressive PAC America Coming Together. She began her career in finance at JPMorgan Chase and the Democratic National Committee.

An Edelman representative said the firm has not yet replaced Corcoran.