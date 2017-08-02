Barclays Center parent promotes Mandy Gutmann

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

Gutmann will serve as VP of communications for the parent company of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets.

News in Brief

BROOKLYN, NY: Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, the entity that manages and controls Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets, and the business operations of the New York Islanders, has promoted Mandy Gutmann to VP of communications, it said on Wednesday.

She is leading business communications for the organization’s properties and media for concerts, college basketball, boxing, and special events, it said in a statement.

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment promoted Gutmann to its top comms position in March with the title of senior director of communications. She replaced Barry Baum, who departed in January, in its top comms role. Previously, Gutmann was communications director; she joined the company in 2012.

The Milwaukee Bucks hired Baum as SVP of communications in May.

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment also promoted Keith Sheldon to EVP of programming and Kari Cohen to VP and deputy general counsel on Tuesday.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now