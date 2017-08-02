Breakfast Briefing: The need-to-know stories for PR pros on Wednesday morning

With Anthony Scaramucci gone, the White House communications director is...essentially Sean Spicer, who is still planning to exit the Trump administration at the end of this month despite Scaramucci’s hasty departure, according to Reuters. Spicer, who has reportedly been approached with offers for gigs from on-air punditry to Dancing with the Stars, resigned after Trump hired Scaramucci less than two weeks ago.

Scaramucci, who has at least one job offer on the table, spoke with HuffPost about that infamous New Yorker interview, saying his family has known that of reporter Ryan Lizza for five decades and "legally, it may have been on the record, but the spirit of it was off. And he knew that." Lizza countered that their families are not close, saying, "I’ve only known Anthony in his capacity as a Trump surrogate and then White House communications director." New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is eyeing his former spokesman at the Department of Homeland Security, David Lapan, as Scaramucci’s replacement, according to CNN.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has left $80 million allocated for countering Islamic State and Russian propaganda on the table, angering State Department officials, according to Politico. $60 million will expire if not used by September 30, according to the report.

Vanity Fair has gone inside Travis Kalanick’s quest to retake his job as Uber’s CEO. However, one friend of Kalanick told the magazine there’s a big difference between the confrontational former chief executive and Jack Dorsey, who returned to the top spot at Twitter: "[Dorsey] was not a lunatic publicly berating people. He was not public enemy number one."