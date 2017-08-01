Allison+Partners ups Zach Colvin to newly created role as California chair

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

The firm has also promoted Jordan Fischler and Richard Kendall to partner.

News

SAN FRANCISCO: Allison+Partners has upped partner Zach Colvin to the newly created role of chair of California.

Colvin is reporting to Jonathan Heit, president of the Americas. In the expansion of his role, Colvin is responsible for the overall growth of Allison+Partners’ Los Angeles, San Diego, and Silicon Valley offices, as well as its San Francisco headquarters.

Colvin, who was not immediately available for comment, has worked at Allison+Partners since December 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has held several leadership positions, including GM of San Francisco, and was made a partner in 2015.

Colvin has worked with clients including Sprint, WhatsApp, and Boost Mobile, as well as playing a key role on YouTube’s consumer PR initiatives. He currently leads accounts for clients ARM, Dignity Health, Driscoll’s, Zendesk, and Waze, the agency said in a statement.

The firm has also promoted Jordan Fischler and Richard Kendall to partner.

Fischler serves as EVP and head of consumer technology and is leading work for Samsung, iRobot, and Mozilla. As partner, she is overseeing global agency initiatives as well as overseeing the consumer tech practice. Fischler was named to PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 list for 2017.

Kendall serves as GM of Allison+Partners’ Seattle office. He also leads the agency’s real estate specialty group, which works with clients such as Vulcan Real Estate, BioMed Realty, Beacon Capital Partners, and Mortensen Construction.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now