Allison+Partners ups Zach Colvin to newly created role as California chair

SAN FRANCISCO: Allison+Partners has upped partner Zach Colvin to the newly created role of chair of California.

Colvin is reporting to Jonathan Heit, president of the Americas. In the expansion of his role, Colvin is responsible for the overall growth of Allison+Partners’ Los Angeles, San Diego, and Silicon Valley offices, as well as its San Francisco headquarters.

Colvin, who was not immediately available for comment, has worked at Allison+Partners since December 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has held several leadership positions, including GM of San Francisco, and was made a partner in 2015.

Colvin has worked with clients including Sprint, WhatsApp, and Boost Mobile, as well as playing a key role on YouTube’s consumer PR initiatives. He currently leads accounts for clients ARM, Dignity Health, Driscoll’s, Zendesk, and Waze, the agency said in a statement.

The firm has also promoted Jordan Fischler and Richard Kendall to partner.

Fischler serves as EVP and head of consumer technology and is leading work for Samsung, iRobot, and Mozilla. As partner, she is overseeing global agency initiatives as well as overseeing the consumer tech practice. Fischler was named to PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 list for 2017.

Kendall serves as GM of Allison+Partners’ Seattle office. He also leads the agency’s real estate specialty group, which works with clients such as Vulcan Real Estate, BioMed Realty, Beacon Capital Partners, and Mortensen Construction.