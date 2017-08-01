State Street goes on comms hiring spree after Fearless Girl's Cannes success

BOSTON: The parent of State Street Global Advisors is going on a communications hiring spree following the success of Fearless Girl at Cannes.

State Street Corporation is hiring two internal communications VPs, one based in North America and another based in London, both of whom will report to Lisa Natalicchio, who was recently promoted to global head of internal comms and social business. It also promoted Anne McNally to global head of PR last month.

Its asset management business, State Street Global Advisers, which was the entity responsible for Fearless Girl, is hiring a VP of PR, reporting to McNally.

McNally said the VP hires are a way to invest in creativity and PR, adding it "felt the need to grow the team in the wake of the success of Fearless Girl."

At the 2017 Cannes International Festival of Creativity, the campaign brought home top honors in the Glass, Titanium, Outdoor, and PR Lions, as well as other honors.

State Street Global Advisors is also planning to hire two North America-based internal communications VPs who would report to John Brockelman, MD and global head of comms and brand marketing.

"We are looking for candidates who can help us improve our overall communications to employees and other key stakeholders with experience using a wide variety of channels," Brockelman said in a statement. "One role is heading up internal communications and the other will help us communicate a number of initiatives designed to improve our overall client and employee experience."

One of the internal communications positions will focus on "communications and employee-engagement strategy that supports a major transformational program, which includes improving the client and employee experience, process improvements, and technology enhancements," according to a job description posted on LinkedIn. The initiative is part of Project Beacon, which will reportedly digitize operations and create an estimated $550 million in savings over the next five years. The company made a series of layoffs last year, with more expected in the next three years.

State Street is also hiring a thought leadership writer to "differentiate [the company] in the eyes of its clients as well as equip client-facing teams with targeted content," according to a job posting.

State Street works with Ogilvy, Water & Wall Group, and River Communications in North America across its businesses. It also works with Joele Frank on a project-to-project basis, according to McNally.