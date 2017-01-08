Breakfast Briefing, 8.1.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Tuesday morning

PRWeek has revealed one of its most anticipated lists of the year: the annual U.S. 40 Under 40.

It’s time for PRWeek’s annual list of the best and brightest of the next generation of PR leaders: 40 Under 40. Go here to see the 2017 edition of the list, which is packed with the leaders who will shape marketing and communications for years to come.

Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda has brought on Hill+Knowlton Strategies as its first global communications AOR. The firm began working with the company, whose interests range from entertainment to real estate, in May, according to Variety.

Kellyanne Conway is under consideration to replace Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, according to one conservative media outlet. The Daily Caller said the former high-ranking Trump campaign official is in the running for the administration’s top communications role, citing a White House source. Scaramucci was removed from the position on Monday after a very brief tenure that will be mostly remembered for one profanity-laced tirade to a New Yorker reporter.

Leading Tuesday morning’s news cycle: President Donald Trump personally dictated a statement last month in response to stories about his son, Donald Trump Jr., meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, according to The Washington Post. The president kiboshed his team’s original plan to release a full and more transparent statement about his son’s interactions with the lawyer to claim instead the meeting was about adoption policy, according to the report.

GameStop is taking the opposite of the REI approach this Thanksgiving. The video game retailer will keep its doors open for a limited time on the holiday, according to Kotaku. The company said in a statement that it made the decision to stay open on Thanksgiving after considering feedback from its staff and customers.