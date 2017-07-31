My list of demands for Twitter that will make it worth the stay

Added 59 minutes ago by Frank Washkuch , Be the first to comment

First, get rid of the extremism.

Opinion

The first time I tried to quit Twitter was in late summer 2016, in the post-convention, pre-debate stretch of the surprisingly close presidential election. I was frantically refreshing my feed, looking for updates on a developing news story and I was bumping into other people at the gym.

Needless to say, I lacked the willpower to stop checking Twitter dozens of times a day cold turkey. I tried again after the election, the inauguration, and the Super Bowl. Each time, the result was the same.

I’ve given up, and with some moderation, I might be better for it. For all the bashing of Twitter on the web — and there’s a lot of it, from well-deserved criticism that it’s failed to exert control over its most extreme users to nitpicking about upgrades — Twitter is an essential platform for people like me: news junkies, journalists, and people who can’t stand to be out of the loop.

The elephant in the room is Twitter’s bottom line, which has been a disappointment since the day it went public. Its Q4 2016 earnings badly missed analysts’ expectations. It rebounded a bit in Q1 this year — a Trump bump making Twitter great again? — with the number of active users surpassing predictions by an eye-opening 7 million. Revenue was better than expected, but still in decline. CEO Jack Dorsey credited timeline improvements and better machine learning for the surge.

Some of the users are also a big part of the problem. Here are three requests for Dorsey’s to-do list: get rid of the Nazis, the trolls, and the hate speech.

A platform that thrives on free speech doesn’t have to tolerate harassment campaigns, and it should step up its efforts to ban users who see it as a means to harass others. If Twitter makes it easier to report abuse, it’ll reap the rewards.

Wall Street may not see the difference, but Twitter is not Facebook. It’s not a mass-market platform that’s morphed into a cross between a yearbook and an ever-more-video-centric news feed.

It’s likely it’ll never see the user or revenue growth the markets want — and it might never be considered cool again. However, it is an effective platform for reaching highly engaged and influential users — as long as it gives those people a reason to stay.

Frank Washkuch is news editor at PRWeek. Contact him at frank.washkuch@prweek.com.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now