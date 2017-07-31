North 6th Agency acquires Toronto firm Atlas Communications

Atlas' office in Toronto's financial district will serve as the location for North 6th Agency in the city.

NEW YORK: North 6th Agency has acquired Atlas Communications, a Toronto-based social media marketing firm.

Atlas CEO Jasmine Pickel will run North 6th Agency’s Toronto operations, and will report to North 6th EVP Daniela Mancinelli, who is based in the firm’s New York headquarters. Atlas Communications will retain its brand and operate as the social media, paid social, content marketing, and design arm of North 6th.

North 6th will retain all of Atlas’ employees and relocate staffers from its New York office to Toronto. Current North 6th employees will serve as the core PR and media relations team in the Toronto office. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will expand North 6th’s services to include social media, paid social, content marketing, design, and Canadian market media relations. The firm had been focused on services such as earned media, publicity, PR strategy, and crisis communications.

"The Atlas acquisition gives us instant credibility in the Toronto market, as opposed to doing it organically like we are coming in now," said Rizzetta. "We now have the benefit of all the good will and equity Atlas has built with its client base."

Atlas’ office in Toronto’s financial district will serve as the location for North 6th Agency Toronto. North 6th has nine staffers in Toronto with plans for additional hires. Post-acquisition, the firm has more than 50 employees in its New York and Toronto offices.

North 6th reported $4.4 million in PR revenue in 2016, up 27% from the year prior. The New York-based firm was founded in 2010.

"Until this point, we have been a boutique social media marketing agency, focused on developing our own proprietary processes, and moving really fast and being agile in the social media space," said Pickel. "So it has been incredible building out these unique processes that put us in a great position to team up with an agency in New York that has the scale and rep of North 6th."

This story was updated on July 31 to correct the year North 6th was founded.