Breakfast Briefing, 7.31.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Monday morning

Uber's Travis Kalanick is "Steve Jobs-ing it," meaning he's trying to get back into his company's top role, according to one report. And HBO is facing a viral protest over plans for a new show.

Casterly Rock wasn’t the only HBO stronghold under siege last night. The network was bombarded with tweets containing the hashtag #NoConfederate during Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones, a viral protest of its in-development drama envisioning an alternative history after the South wins the Civil War. HBO released a statement on the controversy this weekend, emphasizing that the project is in its very early stages, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Uber’s board is far from a consensus on its next CEO. After being turned down by HP Enterprise Chief Executive Meg Whitman last week, the company’s board is split into two groups, including one with Travis Kalanick plotting a comeback, according to The New York Times. The shortlist of four candidates for the job consists solely of white men, according to Recode.

New this morning: Discovery Communications is planning to buy Scripps Networks for $14.6 billion in a deal announced Monday morning, according to Reuters. The deal would bring together Scripps’ cable channels such as HGTV, the Travel Channel, and the Food Network with Discovery’s Animal Planet and Discovery Channel, according to the report. In other M&A news, Charter Communications said over the weekend that it isn’t interested in buying Sprint, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The hottest communications parlor game in town is guessing where Sean Spicer will land. However, one MSNBC contributor is against any network picking up the former White House press secretary. "What hypocrites any broadcast network will be if they hire him," said MSNBC’s Thomas Roberts this weekend, according to Mediaiate.

Police departments across the country have responded to President Donald Trump’s suggestion on Friday that officers could be less gentle while arresting alleged gang members. "To suggest that police offices apply any standard in the use of force other than what is reasonable and necessary is irresponsible, unprofessional, and sends the wrong message to law enforcement as well as the public," New York Police Department Commissioner James O’Neill said in a statement.