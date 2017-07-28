3 former White House communications directors offer the Mooch some free advice

Obama and Bush vets weighed in on the recently appointed comms director's colorful language.

Incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci made a series of vulgar comments to a New Yorker reporter about his colleagues in the Trump administration, which were made public on Thursday afternoon.

The comments, unprecedented in at least an on-the-record setting for a White House comms chief, prompted widespread outrage on social media, with many communicators and members of the media puzzled at how Scaramucci didn’t know he was on the record.

Among those that weighed in were three of Scaramucci’s predecessors: Jen Psaki and Dan Pfeiffer, former communications directors for President Barack Obama, and Nicolle Wallace, who held the role for President George W. Bush.

Jen Psaki

To start with, my mother would have washed my mouth out with soap https://t.co/dTSvhl6CU2 — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) July 27, 2017

Dan Pfeiffer

I remain in awe of Mooch's communications skills https://t.co/pp4ZaMHKwU — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 27, 2017

Nicolle Wallace

White House Communications directors are typically the ones teaching the rest of the White House staff how to interact with the press. https://t.co/qLzUBAYfyy — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) July 28, 2017