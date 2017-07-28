3 former White House communications directors offer the Mooch some free advice

Added 2 hours ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

Obama and Bush vets weighed in on the recently appointed comms director's colorful language.

Blog

Incoming White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci made a series of vulgar comments to a New Yorker reporter about his colleagues in the Trump administration, which were made public on Thursday afternoon.

The comments, unprecedented in at least an on-the-record setting for a White House comms chief, prompted widespread outrage on social media, with many communicators and members of the media puzzled at how Scaramucci didn’t know he was on the record.

Among those that weighed in were three of Scaramucci’s predecessors: Jen Psaki and Dan Pfeiffer, former communications directors for President Barack Obama, and Nicolle Wallace, who held the role for President George W. Bush.

Jen Psaki

Dan Pfeiffer

Nicolle Wallace

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now