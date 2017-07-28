The PR Week, 7.28.2017: IBM iX's Robert Schwartz

PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Robert Schwartz.

Robert Schwartz, global leader of agency services at IBM iX, stops by PRWeek’s studios to talk about his company’s unique place in the marketing services world and at Cannes. Also: Anthony Scaramucci, Sean Spicer, and holding company earnings.

