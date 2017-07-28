Robert Schwartz, global leader of agency services at IBM iX, stops by PRWeek’s studios to talk about his company’s unique place in the marketing services world and at Cannes. Also: Anthony Scaramucci, Sean Spicer, and holding company earnings.
The PR Week, 7.28.2017: IBM iX's Robert Schwartz
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Robert Schwartz.
