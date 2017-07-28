Breakfast Briefing, 7.28.2017: White House communications directors gone wild

Added 1 hour ago by Frank Washkuch , Be the first to comment

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accused colleagues Reince Priebus of paranoia and Steve Bannon of much worse in an interview with The New Yorker.

News

Here are Cliffs Notes on the crazy story everyone in the communications world will be buzzing about today. White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who has been in his job all of a week, called The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza and things got...really weird. Scaramucci demanded to know the identity of one of Lizza’s sources, threatened to fire half of the West Wing, and accused White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who would normally be Scaramucci’s boss, of being a "paranoid schizophrenic." He also accused Chief Strategiest Steve Bannon of more unprintable things. 

What happened next? White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "[Scaramucci is] a passionate guy, and sometimes he lets that passion get the best of him." Scaramucci: "I sometimes use colorful language" and "I made a mistake in trusting a reporter. It won’t happen again." Comms Twitter: How does the White House communications director not know when he’s on the record?

What happened overnight: The Senate voted down the Republicans’ attempt at a "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act after three defections, including a dramatic one by Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). The bill would have repealed some parts of Obamacare instead of striking down the law in full. Trump on Twitter: "Three Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode, then deal. Watch!"

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman shot down rumors she’ll be the next CEO of Uber on Thursday night, tweeting that reports she’s being courted by the ride-hailing company have become a distraction. Outgoing GE CEO Jeff Immelt is still in the running, according to Bloomberg.

Trendy notebook brand Moleskine has signed its first global PR agency. Citizen Relations emerged the winner from a competitive review and started work this month. The account is based in London with support from offices in the U.S., Canada, and Singapore.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now