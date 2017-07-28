Breakfast Briefing, 7.28.2017: White House communications directors gone wild

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accused colleagues Reince Priebus of paranoia and Steve Bannon of much worse in an interview with The New Yorker.

Here are Cliffs Notes on the crazy story everyone in the communications world will be buzzing about today. White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who has been in his job all of a week, called The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza and things got...really weird. Scaramucci demanded to know the identity of one of Lizza’s sources, threatened to fire half of the West Wing, and accused White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who would normally be Scaramucci’s boss, of being a "paranoid schizophrenic." He also accused Chief Strategiest Steve Bannon of more unprintable things.

What happened next? White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "[Scaramucci is] a passionate guy, and sometimes he lets that passion get the best of him." Scaramucci: "I sometimes use colorful language" and "I made a mistake in trusting a reporter. It won’t happen again." Comms Twitter: How does the White House communications director not know when he’s on the record?

Shouldn't a communications director know when he's going on the record? https://t.co/ESBlNf9nLE — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 28, 2017

What happened overnight: The Senate voted down the Republicans’ attempt at a "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act after three defections, including a dramatic one by Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). The bill would have repealed some parts of Obamacare instead of striking down the law in full. Trump on Twitter: "Three Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode, then deal. Watch!"

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman shot down rumors she’ll be the next CEO of Uber on Thursday night, tweeting that reports she’s being courted by the ride-hailing company have become a distraction. Outgoing GE CEO Jeff Immelt is still in the running, according to Bloomberg.

(3/3) We have a lot of work still to do at HPE and I am not going anywhere. Uber's CEO will not be Meg Whitman. — Meg Whitman (@MegWhitman) July 28, 2017

Trendy notebook brand Moleskine has signed its first global PR agency. Citizen Relations emerged the winner from a competitive review and started work this month. The account is based in London with support from offices in the U.S., Canada, and Singapore.