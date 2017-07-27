Your call: Would you hire Sean Spicer?

After a six-month stint as President Trump's White House press secretary, Sean Spicer is about to be on the market. Would you hire him for a corporate or agency role?

Political commentator on cable news? Corporate communications or agency executive? Dancing with the Stars contestant? Any of the above might be the next career move for Sean Spicer. But would you hire him after a rocky six-month tenure as White House press secretary? Take our poll below or tweet at @prweekus.

