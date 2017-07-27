FTI Consulting strategic comms revenue dips 7.4% in Q2

Added 1 hour ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

The firm said the revenue drop was attributable to a decline in project-based revenues in North America.

News

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting’s strategic communications unit reported a 7.4% year-over-year decrease in second-quarter revenue to $46.2 million.

The firm attributed the drop to a decline in project-based revenues in North America, particularly for financial communications and corporate reputation services.

As a whole, the professional services company had a "slow start for 2017," with second-quarter revenue declining 3.4% year-over-year to $444.7 million, CEO Steven Gunby said in an earnings statement. Operating income was down 34.2% to $29,000. Its net loss in the period was $5.2 million, down from $26.6 million in the second quarter of last year.

FTI’s economic consulting group saw a revenue increase of 5.1% to $124 million, while technology increased 8.8% to $45.6 million. The corporate financing and restructuring group’s year-over-year revenue dropped 11.1% to $117.5 million, while forensic and litigation consulting unit’s decreased by 5.7% to $111.4 million.

The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of between $1.775 billion and $1.875 billion.

FTI recently laid off 4% of its global workforce. Jon Aarons, a senior MD in the strategic comms unit, has exited, as have Asia-Pacific lead Paul Marriott and Gulf head John Hobday.

