Breakfast Briefing, 7.27.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Thursday morning

Your need-to-know news for Thursday morning: The CEO of Huntsworth Health has stepped down, Qatar has hired two shops to shape public opinion, and Anthony Scaramucci posted and deleted an eyebrow-raising tweet.

New this morning: The CEO of Huntsworth Health has stepped down. Neil Matheson joined Huntsworth’s biggest and fastest-growing unit in 2010 after leading Axis Healthcare Communications and ApotheCom. It was not immediately clear if the agency would appoint a direct successor, according to PRWeek UK.

Qatar has hired Avenue Strategies Global, the firm founded by former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, as it tries to push back against regional rival Saudi Arabia’s sizable lobbying and influence campaign. The firm has a retainer of $150,000 a month, according to the Associated Press. Qatar has also hired opposition research shop Information Management Services, according to the report.

New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was on the receiving end of a leaked document on just his fifth day on the job. Politico reported on his financial disclosure forms on Wednesday night, showing he stands to profit handsomely from the sale of his hedge fund, SkyBridge Capital. Scaramucci, who has vowed to root out all White House leakers, quickly tweeted, then deleted, "In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info, which is a felony, I will be contacting @FBI and @TheJusticeDept." Curiously, he also tagged White House chief of staff Reince Priebus in the tweet, which several media outlets saw as an accusation.

Corporate crises? What crises? Samsung appears poised to pass Apple as the world’s most valuable technology company after posting second-quarter earnings that included an eye-popping $9.9 billion profit. In the past 18 months, the South Korean conglomerate has put out fires from exploding phones to a major political scandal involving a top executive.

From tangling with the White House press corps to tangoing in prime time? Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been approached to appear on Dancing with the Stars, according to a report in Page Six that was confirmed by Politico. That’s reportedly not his only option for his next job. Spicer was seen coming out of meetings at major broadcast networks this week, furthering speculation his next on-air gig will be as a network news commentator.