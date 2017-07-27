UK agency Pitch dunks competition to retain NBA international account

Added 29 hours ago by Robert Smith , Be the first to comment

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has reappointed Pitch Marketing Group to a wide-ranging PR brief for the UK, Europe and the Middle East, following a competitive pitch.

News
Pitch Marketing retained as NBA's PR agency in Europe and Middle East
Pitch Marketing retained as NBA's PR agency in Europe and Middle East

Pitch Marketing Group, which had held the account with the North American sports league for more than a decade without repitch, was one of several agencies invited to bid for the business in June.

Maik Matischak, NBA EMEA senior comms director, told PRWeek the NBA felt obliged "to test the market and see what other agencies were out there".

He said: "Despite this, we're very happy to be continuing working with Pitch." 

Pitch’s remit includes consumer and sports PR, media relations, and press office duties throughout the UK. This includes helping to grow the NBA's fanbase outside of the US, and promoting the league's annual game in London.

Pitch also manages a six-strong network of agencies throughout Europe and the Middle East. The agencies are tasked with promoting the NBA in their individual regions.

A spokesman for Pitch said: "We rely on these agencies for 'the final mile' and their local expertise. They give us access to media and influencers, and they create bespoke content for use in their regions."

Pitch, which specialises in sports and entertainment marketing, has clients including the UK's Premier League, which it started working on in September, BT and its growing enterprise BT Sport, and the Football Association.

US sports have worked hard to increase their profile overseas in recent years, particularly in London and the UK - Major League Baseball hired UK agency W Communications for a European campaign earlier this year, while the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars, one of several to have played games in the UK capital in recent years, recently took on FleishmanHillard to position it as London's "home team".

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now