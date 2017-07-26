Former Hill & Knowlton vice chair Peter Osgood dies

Huntsworth CEO Paul Taaffe, the former chairman and CEO of Hill & Knowlton, recalled Osgood as a "powerful figure" in communications.

NEW YORK: Peter Osgood, former vice chair of Hill & Knowlton, passed away earlier this week.

Text100 CEO Aedhmar Hynes recalled the late PR figure in a LinkedIn post praising his mentorship. Hynes wrote that their friendship started about 15 years ago as Text100 tried to find its footing in corporate America. Osgood advised the fledgling agency, acting as an "elder statesman."

"He was a wonderful character, loads of fun, and a man with a huge heart," she wrote. "He was one of a kind, and we will miss him deeply."

Huntsworth CEO Paul Taaffe, the former chairman and CEO of Hill & Knowlton, said via email that Osgood was a "powerful figure" in Boston and New York.

"The great sadness is there are few souls like Peter today in PR: charming yet powerful in his ability to bridge both the commercial and communications imperative‎," he said.

Osgood also served as CEO of Carl Byoir & Associates, with his tenure culminating in its sale to Hill & Knowlton, the predecessor of Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Osgood’s support of the media training unit, MediaCom, led by former agency SVP Virgil Scudder, was instrumental in enabling it to become an industry leader, Scudder said via email.

"Peter was good company and good fun, always projecting a positive outlook. He will be missed, as a friend, mentor, colleague, and all-around good guy," he added.

Osgood led international businesses at Hill & Knowlton, establishing a presence in China and expanding its business in Latin America, the Middle East, the former Soviet bloc, and other areas. Later Osgood was a partner at Osgood, O’Donnell & Walsh and the owner of Osgood Global.

"I always valued Peter’s time, thoughts, and advice. He was a true professional who always maintained an open-door policy, and I never hesitated to call him for feedback on client or personal matters," said Tom Hoog, vice chairman at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, via email.