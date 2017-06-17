Delta helps Tinder users fake worldly profile pictures

The airline invited people in New York to take selfies in front of the Delta Dating Wall, adorned with international-themed paintings, and upload them to Tinder.

Company: Delta Air Lines

Campaign name: Delta Dating Wall

Agency mix: DKC, Wieden+Kennedy, PHD Worldwide

Duration: June 2017

Delta recently spruced up the dating profiles of some Tinder users by helping them to appear well-traveled.

One in three singles in the U.S. rank travel as a top priority this year, according to a survey by Match. Armed with this stat, Delta highlighted its international travel destinations by creating a travel-themed mural on a wall in New York to serve as a backdrop for Tinder profile pictures.

Strategy

Delta, with the help of PR partner, DKC, and ad AOR, Wieden+Kennedy, began planning for the campaign in March 2017.

The idea was inspired by the popularity of dating apps and Delta's desire to create an appealing platform for consumers to engage with the brand, specifically in the New York market. The campaign team identified a common theme found among New Yorkers’ online dating profiles: travel.

"We wanted to underscore our vast global network, offering more destinations out of New York City than any other airline, and underscore how Delta’s more than 130 destinations from New York City can make not only a positive mark on your passport, but also your love life," explained Bill Betz, Delta’s GM for brand communications, East Region.

The airline wanted to find a high-traffic location to create a mural that would serve as a perfect place for singles to take imitation travel photos, as well as hire an artist to paint illustrations that would add flair to the mural.

Delta formed a partnership with Tinder in order to promote the campaign on the dating platform and also looked to host an event which would help spotlight the wall itself.

The hashtag #DeltaDatingWall was created to drive engagement.

Tactics

The Delta Dating Wall officially launched in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on June 5. Illustrator Andrew Rae created international-themed paintings of landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, London phone booths, and Dutch tulips. Consumers were invited to snap and upload a photo in front of the walls to add to their Tinder profiles.

"We used the organic nature of selfies to drive people to engage with our #DeltaDatingWall hashtag and post their own photos," added Betz.

The campaign was supported through outreach to outlets across advertising, design, travel, dating, and consumer verticals, including both national and local New York publications.

Delta also developed Snapchat filters to geo-target users near the wall to boost the campaign's reach.

On June 17, Delta hosted an event for singles in partnership with Tinder where fans could get a photo taken by a professional photographer with the wall as a backdrop. A Tinder expert was also present at the event to offer dating profile tips.

Delta also tapped several local influencers to promote the campaign on social platforms, as well as attend the singles event. Influencers included: Drew Jessupp, a travel and fashion personality; Dame Traveler, a woman's travel blog; and Glamgerous, an Italian social media personality.

I've been dying to go to London. At least I can pretend to check out British girls now with this #DeltaDatingWall mural in Brooklyn. Come out tomorrow to find your significant other thx to Delta & Tinder #ad A post shared by D R E W J E S S U P ?? (@drewjessupp) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

The Delta Dating Wall mural will be up throughout the summer.

Results

Outlets that covered the campaign include: The Wall Street Journal, Travel + Leisure, Mashable, Bustle, BizBash, PSFK, Metro New York, and Travel Weekly.

On the Tinder app, campaign content received more than 61,000 engagements, measured through likes, click-throughs, shares, and comments. Through Delta's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter channels, campaign-specific posts received an engagement rate of nearly 17%.

The #DeltaDatingWall hashtag has been featured in more than 350 unique posts on Instagram, and 200 unique posts on Twitter.