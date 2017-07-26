Brunswick's Laurie Hays joins Edelman as financial comms EVP

She is set to join the agency at the end of the month as EVP of Edelman Financial Communications & Capital Markets.

NEW YORK: Edelman has hired Laurie Hays as EVP of Edelman Financial Communications & Capital Markets, the firm said on Wednesday.

Starting in her position at the end of this month, Hays will help to lead the agency’s special situations capabilities in the U.S. while counseling boards and management teams on reputational issues, according to a statement. Based in New York, she will report to Lex Suvanto, global MD of Financial Communications & Capital Markets.

Hays is set to join Edelman from Brunswick Group, where she has served as a partner since July 2015, according to her LinkedIn account. She advised senior executives on corporate affairs issues such as crises, mergers and acquisitions, and reputation.

Prior to joining Brunswick, Hays was a senior executive editor at Bloomberg and a veteran of more than two decades at The Wall Street Journal, where she most recently served a deputy managing editor of investigative projects.

She is a member of the New York Economic Club and the Council on Foreign Relations and a board member of nonprofit news groups the Marshall Project and the Fuller Project.

Hays was not immediately available for comment.