Baer: Scaramucci needs behind-the-scenes focus to fix White House comms

Anthony Scaramucci will need to be less of a show pony and more of a work horse to get the Trump administration's communications on track, according to Don Baer.

Anthony Scaramucci will need to work 'behind the scenes' at White House: Burson-Marsteller CEO from CNBC.

A former White House communications director has some advice for Anthony Scaramucci: focus on behind-the-scenes work more than on-camera appearances. Don Baer, worldwide CEO at Burson-Marsteller and former White House communications director under President Bill Clinton, also said on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday that the Trump administration has a flawed reporting structure with the communications director reporting to the president instead of the chief of staff.

