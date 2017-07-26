Breakfast Briefing, 7.26.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Wednesday morning

Huntsworth is back in the black after a strong first half. Longtime comms sector executive Peter Osgood has passed away.

Huntsworth turned a pre-tax profit of $12 million in the first half of 2017, following its restructuring of the past two years. The owner of Grayling, Citigate Dewe Rogerson, and Huntsworth Health also posted revenue growth of 7% on a like-for-like basis to $122.6 million.

Longtime communications executive Peter Osgood has passed away. He held roles including vice chair at Hill & Knowlton and CEO at Carl Byoir & Associates, according to his LinkedIn profile. Text100 CEO Aedhmar Hynes praised Osgood as "never short of sage advice or a compelling idea to keep us focused on what was possible" in a Linkedin post. In a 2010 interview, former H&K chairman and CEO and current Huntsworth chief Paul Taaffe called Osgood a person he’d call during a crisis.

Expect more dismissals from the Trump administration’s communications staff. New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci told Reuters Tuesday night on Air Force One on the trip back from a Trump rally in Ohio, "If the leaks continue, then I’ve got to let everyone go." Assistant Press Secretary Michael Short, a former Republican National Committee staffer under Reince Priebus, resigned on Tuesday. Many White House staffers are on edge after Short found out from a Politico story that he was going to be fired, according to Axios.

Apple is staying mum after President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal that the technology giant is planning to build three "big plants, beautiful plants" in the U.S. Apple hasn’t responded to requests for comment from several media outlets about Trump’s statement.

Uber’s reputational issues aren’t stopping SoftBank from betting on the company. The Japanese tech player has approached the ride-hailing company about purchasing a multibillion-dollar stake, according to the Journal. SoftBank also owns a piece of ride-hailing companies in Singapore, India, and China, according to CNBC.