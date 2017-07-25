Brunswick's Justin Dini named corp comms SVP at Viacom

Added 47 minutes ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

He is reporting to SVP of communications and culture Julia Phelps in the position.

News in Brief

NEW YORK: Viacom has named Justin Dini SVP of corporate communications, the company said on Monday.

Dini will report to Julia Phelps, SVP of communications and culture, Viacom said in a statement. He will lead Viacom’s strategic communications for internal and external corporate and financial priorities and will support functions including advertising, content distribution, data and research, multiplatform products, and human research.

Dini was most recently a partner at Brunswick Group, co-leading its U.S. technology, media, and telecom practice during a 10-year career at the firm. He has also served as a special assistant for communications for former New York City Comptroller Bill Thompson and has worked as a journalist.

