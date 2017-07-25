Boy Scouts declares itself 'wholly non-partisan' after combative Trump speech

The organization found itself at the center of a political firestorm on Monday evening after President Trump addressed its annual Jamboree with a politically charged speech.

BEAVER WV: The Boy Scouts of America declared itself "wholly non-partisan" in a statement issued Tuesday morning, a day after President Donald Trump addressed its National Jamboree with an unconventional politically charged speech.

"The Boy Scouts of America is wholly non-partisan and does not promote any one position, product, service, political candidate, or philosophy. The invitation for the sitting U.S. president to visit the National Jamboree is a long-standing tradition and is in no way an endorsement of any political party or specific policies," the organization said. "The sitting U.S. president serves as the BSA’s honorary president. It is our long-standing custom to invite the U.S. president to the National Jamboree."

Trump took the stage at the Jamboree on Monday night and delivered an overtly political 35-minute speech at what is usually a non-partisan event. Trump spoke about crowd size while jabbing at political opponents, called Washington, DC, a "cesspool," and criticized former President Barack Obama for not speaking to the Jamboree as attendees booed. The event, which was attended by an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 scouts, drew a mixture of praise and condemnation from parents.