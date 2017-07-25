Prudential Financial's Colin McConnell to chair judging for 2018 PRWeek US Awards

NEW YORK: Colin McConnell, SVP and chief brand officer at Prudential Financial, has been named jury chair for the 2018 PRWeek US Awards.

McConnell joined Prudential in 1991 and became head of advertising in 2009. He took on the newly created role of chief brand officer in 2015, pooling the resources of ad operations and global communications to create a consistent brand presence.

The entry deadline for the 2018 PRWeek Awards US is October 2, and the awards will take place on March 15, 2018, in New York City.

The entry process will take place entirely online. To enter, visit the awards website.

This year’s judging will be blind for all campaign and technique categories for the first time. Entrants are asked to write "agency" or "company" rather than the name of their organizations to maintain anonymity among jurors.

On August 3, PRWeek will hold the Uncovered event for those who intend to enter the 2018 awards. Past and present judges will be on-hand to offer advice on how to craft an award-winning entry and to provide examples from last year’s finalists, along with insight into the decision-making process and what judges look for when scoring.