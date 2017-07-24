Former Ketchum director Kelley Skoloda launches KS Consulting & Capital

Her firm focuses on connecting brands to female consumers, angel investors to female entrepreneurs, and boards of directors to the female perspective.

PITTSBURGH: Ketchum veteran Kelley Skoloda is planning to launch a consultancy, KS Consulting & Capital, next month.

Skoloda is the founder and "chief influencHer" of the new firm, which is based in Pittsburgh.

Skoloda’s consultancy will provide services including marketing to women and moms and pitch and program consulting. She will also act as a go-to-market advisor, interim CMO in residence, board member, angel investor, media resource, and speaker.

"There is so much news about funding female investors, so much happening in the marketing to women space, so much around getting women onboard," she said. "So what I decided to do is launch my own consulting firm, focused on connecting brands to female consumers, connecting angel investors to female entrepreneurs, and connecting boards of directors to female perspective."

Skoloda said she has clients, but declined to name any.

Most recently, Skoloda was partner and director for marketing to women and senior brand practice counselor for Ketchum Midwest. She left the firm in April after a 30-year career there. Her responsibilities were delegated to others within the agency. Previously, she was partner and global brand marketing practice director at Ketchum.

"It has been interesting in the angel investing world; there are mostly men and mostly people who are in tech, finance, or life sciences," she said. "There is a dearth of marketing experience, so a seasoned female marketer with lots of experience is welcomed with open arms, when I am in meetings with groups of investors or boards."