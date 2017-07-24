New influencers: 5 questions for Musical.ly star Baby Ariel

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

PRWeek chats with Baby Ariel about her content-creation process and approach to working with brands.

Feature

What is your biggest challenge, as an influencer?
I am a very creative person, and I have a bunch of ideas I want to throw out there all the time, some of which would not work well with my demographic. So I have to choose: Do I go with this Instagram picture because I like it, or this Instagram picture because I think it’s going to work best with my demographic and audience? At the end of the day, it is a mix of figuring out what’s going to make me happy and what is going to make the people who watch my videos happy.

What is your approach to working with brands?
I like to go for things that are me. I don’t mind promoting an artist because I love music, and I don’t mind promoting a new pair of shoes because I am very into shoes.

My advice to brands is reach out to influencers who fit your product, or are kind of different from your product so you can expand your audience.

Can you talk about a campaign you worked on with a brand?
Universal Orlando Resort put its trust in me. It said, "You are the influencer. You figure out what you want to do and what is going to work best for your audience."

[So I created] a video based on roller coasters. A lot of my audience loves roller coasters. I showcased the hardcore big roller coasters, but also showed rides to those who maybe aren’t into them yet so you appeal to both sides.

What leads to the most success and engagement with your content?
When I have makeup on, or am trying to put it on, because people know I’m not good at doing makeup. They relate best when I am with my family.

What about the summer camp you are leading for teen creators from August 15-20?
It is called Camp17. It is a week in Wisconsin where I teach a lesson to the kids every day about social media. Day one might be how to work with Instagram. Day two could be about how to captivate an audience. I am going to give them everything I know.

Full Skinny
Find: www.babyariel.com
Content specialism: Lifestyle and entertainment

Reach
Facebook: 280,000 likes
Instagram: 7 million followers
Twitter: 652,000 followers
YouTube: 2.2 million subscribers
Musical.ly: 20 million followers

Audience demographic
Female: 90%; Male: 10%
Ages: 13-17, 27%; 18-24, 30%; 25-34, 19%

Notable commercial partners
Universal Orlando Resort, Coca-Cola, Lionsgate, Burger King, DreamWorks

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now