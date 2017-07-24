New influencers: 5 questions for Musical.ly star Baby Ariel

What is your biggest challenge, as an influencer?

I am a very creative person, and I have a bunch of ideas I want to throw out there all the time, some of which would not work well with my demographic. So I have to choose: Do I go with this Instagram picture because I like it, or this Instagram picture because I think it’s going to work best with my demographic and audience? At the end of the day, it is a mix of figuring out what’s going to make me happy and what is going to make the people who watch my videos happy.

What is your approach to working with brands?

I like to go for things that are me. I don’t mind promoting an artist because I love music, and I don’t mind promoting a new pair of shoes because I am very into shoes.

My advice to brands is reach out to influencers who fit your product, or are kind of different from your product so you can expand your audience.

Can you talk about a campaign you worked on with a brand?

Universal Orlando Resort put its trust in me. It said, "You are the influencer. You figure out what you want to do and what is going to work best for your audience."

[So I created] a video based on roller coasters. A lot of my audience loves roller coasters. I showcased the hardcore big roller coasters, but also showed rides to those who maybe aren’t into them yet so you appeal to both sides.

What leads to the most success and engagement with your content?

When I have makeup on, or am trying to put it on, because people know I’m not good at doing makeup. They relate best when I am with my family.

What about the summer camp you are leading for teen creators from August 15-20?

It is called Camp17. It is a week in Wisconsin where I teach a lesson to the kids every day about social media. Day one might be how to work with Instagram. Day two could be about how to captivate an audience. I am going to give them everything I know.

Full Skinny

Find: www.babyariel.com

Content specialism: Lifestyle and entertainment

Reach

Facebook: 280,000 likes

Instagram: 7 million followers

Twitter: 652,000 followers

YouTube: 2.2 million subscribers

Musical.ly: 20 million followers

Audience demographic

Female: 90%; Male: 10%

Ages: 13-17, 27%; 18-24, 30%; 25-34, 19%

Notable commercial partners

Universal Orlando Resort, Coca-Cola, Lionsgate, Burger King, DreamWorks