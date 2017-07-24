Facebook CMO, Girl With No Job join PRWeek's 2017 Conference lineup

IBM CMO Michelle Peluso, Boxed CEO Chieh Huang, as well as leaders from Warby Parker, Aflac, and BuzzFeed slated for October 12 event.

NEW YORK: Gary Briggs, CMO at Facebook, will discuss the power of community building as he opens PRWeek’s annual conference.

Entitled Swipe Right, this year’s event will take place in New York on Thursday, October 12. All of the day’s sessions, featuring leaders from traditional and disruptive companies, as well as social media influencers, will focus on converting millennials and digital natives into brand loyalists.

Closing speaker Claudia Oshry, the Girl With No Job, who has amassed 4-million-plus followers on social media, will share her secrets for making content cool.

Briggs and Oshry join a lineup that includes Michelle Peluso, the first CMO in IBM’s 106-year history, and Chieh Huang, CEO of Boxed, the "Costco for Millennials."

The event also features a panel of global talent heads from Aflac, BuzzFeed, and Warby Parker - brands recognized for establishing the best workplaces for millennials. The trio will talk the tactics that enable them to create an environment that attracts, retains, and nurtures future leaders.

The agenda also includes a session comprised of leaders from some of the most popular media outlets with millennials and Gen Z.

More top-level speakers and sessions will be added in the coming weeks. Go here for further details and to register for PRWeek’s 2017 conference.

Click here for an exclusive interview with Gary Briggs, in which he discusses Facebook’s latest mission, combating fake news, and more.